Vincent Trocheck led the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, capitalizing on defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's overtime slip-up to secure the winning goal. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin had another impressive outing, making 22 saves.

Fans expressed their discontent with Grzelcyk's performance through social media. One fan directly criticized the Boston Bruins defenseman, who signed a four year, $14,750,000 contract in 2020, commenting:

"Grzelcyk is freakingg atrocious. Nice to see him gliding along doing nothing while Trocheck glides right by him. Please get rid of him."

This sentiment reflected a growing apprehension about Matt Grzyleck's defensive skills and his ability to consistently deliver results in crucial moments of the game.

Rangers fans raised doubts about his role as an offensive defenseman, citing numerous instances where his shots have failed to find the mark.

The same fan added:

"Isn’t he supposed to be an offensive defenseman? I’ve lost count how many times his shots have missed the net."

Other fans also chimed in, expressing their disappointment after Rangers' defeat:

"Feel awful for montgomery. he has to go against two teams every night. fully confident in his ability to bring us back to the dominant b’s. officiating needs to robots or something becuase the stripes aren’t great."

Matt Grzelcyk's OT mishap gifts Trocheck winner

Trocheck scored two goals and netted his first with just over nine minutes remaining in the third period, igniting a comeback for the New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin played a pivotal role with 22 saves, contributing to the Rangers' recent success of three wins in their last four games. Although tied with Boston at the Eastern conference with 43 points, the Rangers hold a favorable position with two more victories.

Star player David Pastrnak of Boston faced a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Ryan Lindgren in the latter part of the second period.

In the game winning play into two minutes of overtime, Artemi Panarin delivered a pass from the slot to Trocheck near the left side of the crease. Grzelcyk was caught napping as Trocheck swiftly moved past him and shot it past Swayman.

Trent Frederic found the net for the Bruins two minutes into the second period, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves. Boston secured victories in five of its last seven games.

Meanwhile, top defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top six center Pavel Zacha remain sidelined on injured reserve, missing their fourth and third consecutive games, respectively.