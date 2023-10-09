Matt Murray Injury Update: Latest on Maple Leafs goaltender for 2023 fantasy hockey season

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is facing a significant setback in his career as he is expected to miss a minimum of six-eight months following successful bilateral hip surgery. The team made this announcement on Monday, shedding light on the challenges Murray has faced in his first season with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs' tweet

During his debut season in Toronto, Murray played 24 games and managed a record of 14 wins, eight losses, and two ties. His performance was marked by a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. Despite his efforts, Murray had to contend with a series of injuries throughout the campaign, which undoubtedly impacted his ability to contribute consistently to the team.

Murray's contract situation adds another layer of complexity to this injury setback. He is currently signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for one more year, carrying a cap hit of $4.69 million. Additionally, the Ottawa Senators have a financial stake in Murray's contract, retaining an additional $1.56 million on their books.

This arrangement arose from the trade that brought Murray to Toronto from the Senators last summer, which also included a third-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations.

Ottawa originally signed Murray to his current four-year, $25 million contract during free agency in 2020. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the goaltender in recent years, as he has been limited to 27 games or less in each of the past three seasons.

Despite the recent challenges, Matt Murray boasts an impressive career record. In 272 career games, he has secured 146 victories, with an overall save percentage of .910 and a goals-against average of 2.79. Notably, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won the prestigious trophy with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

In light of Murray's extended absence, the Maple Leafs will now turn to Ilya Samsonov as their starting goaltender. Samsonov recently secured a one-year contract worth $3.55 million through arbitration, and he will be tasked with shouldering the goaltending responsibilities for the team in Murray's absence.

A Look at Matt Murray's Remarkable Journey from NHL Draft Pick to Stanley Cup Champion

Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 1994, Matt Murray's NHL journey began when the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted him in 2012. In 2016, he surprised everyone by becoming the Penguins' playoff starter, leading them to their fourth Stanley Cup.

In 2017, Matt Murray shared the net with Marc-Andre Fleury, whom he had replaced, and together they secured another Stanley Cup. Murray made history as the first rookie goalie to win back-to-back championships in NHL history.