Matt Poitras' dad absolutely cooks his son in hilarious clip delving into Bruins forward's off-ice life

In a lighthearted video, Phil Poitras, the father of Matt Poitras, amusingly brought up an entertaining fact about his son's off-ice life.

Phil playfully pointed out Matt's continued reliance on his parents, even after having the opportunity to play for the Boston Bruins.

In his amusing and lighthearted observation, Phil, with his witty sense of humor, jokingly pointed out an intriguing fact about his beloved son: Matt, at his current stage of life still lives under the same roof as his parents.

Moreover, the car Matt Poitras drives regularly is, in fact, owned by his parents, and he doesn't pay for insurance, but to Phil's surprise, Matt pays for gas. It appears Phil Poitras was waiting for this moment for a long time.

Matt Poitras' incredible Boston Bruins journey

Poitras was drafted with the 54th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2022 draft. During this year's preseason, the 19-year-old became the talk of the town after his incredible performance for the Bruins.

Many were unfamiliar with Poitras in the NHL; however, a series of solid performances helped the 19-year-old forward secure a spot in Boston's lineup. In five preseason games, the 19-year-old ended the campaign by notching up five points on three goals and two assists.

In those five games, Matt Poitras displayed his skills and proved that he's got speed, how to drive plays, and most importantly, a top-notch finish. It was a talent that coach Jim Montgomery could not ignore, and as a result, he gave the 19-year-old forward a spot in the Bruins' lineup.

Poitras made his league debut in the Boston Bruins' opening game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 19-year-old rookie recorded an assist in the Bruins' 3-1 win at home. Poitras recorded his debut and second goal in a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

At the end of October, Jim Montgomery chose to go forward in the season with Poitras and decided to keep him in the NHL rather than send him back to the OHL. Matt Poitras has eight points on four goals over as many assists in 17 games so far this season.