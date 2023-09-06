"Delusional": Matthew Knies' high praise for $53,000,000 Auston Matthews has fans flaming young Leafs winger

Minnesota Wild prospect Matthew Knies recently shared his candid thoughts about Toronto Maple Leafs' standout Auston Matthews.

Knies boldly described Matthews as "pretty damn good" and even went as far as to suggest that he might be the best overall player in the league:

“Pretty damn good. He’s not just the best goal scorer in the NHL but he plays defense too. He’s kind of the best overall player [in the NHL] in my eyes.”

As expected, Knies' comments sparked an immediate and passionate response from hockey fans on Twitter:

Fans made it clear that they didn't share his enthusiastic assessment of Matthews, who recently signed a $53 million contract.

Fans quickly jumped to the defense of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, proclaiming him as the undisputed best overall player in the league:

Injecting a touch of humor into the conversation, one Twitter user humorously suggested:

Matthew Knies's statement and the best-overall player debate

Ultimately, whether it's Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, or another exceptional talent, hockey fans can revel in the variety of talents and opinions that make the NHL such a dynamic league.

While Matthew Knies' statement may have ignited the discussion, it is the ongoing performances and achievements on the ice that will continue to shape fans' perceptions.

This debate often revolves around Matthews and Connor McDavid, who lead their respective teams and face mounting expectations. This will only increase for the Maple Leafs, after Matthews' contract renewal and their disappointing 2022 season.