Matthew Knies has impressed HC Sheldon Keefe and will keep his spot in the Leafs' lineup

Matthew Knies has impressed Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and secured his spot in the team's lineup. The 20-year-old left wing has earned the opportunity to continue playing in the playoffs due to his outstanding performance in the previous games.

Knies made an incredible goal-line save in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and has been a valuable player for the Leafs in their recent victories. In Game 3, Keefe trusted Knies to take the ice during a desperate 6-on-5 push, ahead of John Tavares. Knies said of his performance in the playoffs,

"I think I’ve composed myself pretty well, They see that I can make a difference. It’s only going to go upwards."

(Source: Sportsnet's Luke Fox)

Knies has been on Ryan O'Reilly's third unit, although his good play has earned him promotions to higher lines on occasion. In fact, with Knies on the ice, the Leafs have outscored the Lightning 4-1. Keefe has been impressed with Knies and trusts the young player. Knies said of Keefe,

"He’s a really good coach, It’s been wonderful to have him on my side."

The decision to keep Knies in the lineup was an easy one for Keefe, who is now faced with a tougher decision regarding Michael Bunting. The regular top-six left wing was ejected from Game 1 and later suspended for three games for delivering an illegal check to the head of Erik Cernak.

While Bunting will be available for Thursday's elimination game, Keefe must decide whether to bring him back into the lineup and who to sit out.

The decision is not an easy one, as Keefe has a group of players who have played hard and contributed to the team's recent victories. But one thing is certain, Knies will not be the one to come out of the lineup. Keefe stated emphatically,

"Matthew Knies is certainly not coming out of the lineup"

A look at Matthew Knies' NHL Career

Matthew Knies is a young hockey player with a bright future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs saw his potential and drafted him in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Knies has proven that he has what it takes to thrive at the top level with his remarkable performance in the USHL and his standout freshman year at the University of Minnesota.

With his outstanding performance in his first year of college hockey, Knies has caught the attention of many NHL scouts and executives.

