Matthew Knies is learning the ins and out of the NHL from Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares' basement

Matthew Knies, the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has found a unique living situation as he starts his NHL career. Rather than staying in a hotel or renting an apartment, Knies is living in the basement of Leafs captain John Tavares' High Park home.

Tavares, who has experience rooming with teammates in the past, offered up his home to the young forward after a conversation with general manager Kyle Dubas. The move allows Knies to avoid the isolation that can come with living alone in a new city.

Matthew Knies said:

“He offered up his domain to me. I’ve been staying in his basement. I have my own little private area, so it’s been really nice. He’s been really welcoming. I’m just really happy that I can be around someone who has a ton of NHL experience. Someone I can learn from and take notes."

(Source: Sportsnet Luke Fox)

Knies, who is only 20 years old, has his own personal space in Tavares' spacious basement. He is permitted to sleep in a little later than usual before carpooling to practice with Tavares. The forward expressed gratitude for Tavares' leadership, stating that the captain is:

"pretty dialled in on what he eats, how he sleeps, how he shows up to the rink earlier than others."

For Tavares, the move is a way to give back to a young player and replicate the kindness that was shown to him when he started out in the league. Veteran player Doug Weight and his family welcomed Tavares into their home when he was a new player. Tavares credits the experience with having a "massive impact" on his career.

Tavares said:

“I learned so much just being around him, his wife and his kids, and just what that dynamic was like. It was very eye-opening, Obviously, just being a teenager coming into the league and seeing the differences from junior hockey or, college hockey, it was very impactful.

More on Matthew Knies's family and his love for the Coyotes.

Matthew Knies, the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, comes from a hockey family. His older brother, Phillip, played college hockey at Miami University and Bentley University. Knies' parents, Miroslav and Michaela Knies immigrated to the United States from Slovakia before Matthew's birth.

Matthew Knies grew up in Arizona as a fan of the Arizona Coyotes and dreamed of playing in the NHL since he was a child. Knies, though, decided to become a pro after one season with the Gophers and signed with the Maple Leafs.

