Matthew Poitras contract: How much will the Boston Bruins youngster earn in salary?

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have signed forward Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season. The deal has an annual NHL cap hit of $870,000.

Poitras is a 19-year-old forward who played 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2022-23 season. He registered 16 goals and 79 assists for 95 points. He finished second in the league in assists and was tied for fifth in the league in scoring.

In his first OHL season in 2021-22, Poitras appeared in 68 games with Guelph, scoring 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points.

Originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Poitras is a promising young talent that the Bruins will hope can continue his development with the organization.

The Brooklin, Ontario, native possesses excellent playmaking abilities and has shown that he can contribute to the scoresheet on a consistent basis. Poitras will likely start his professional career with the Bruins' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Hopefully, he'll further hone his skills and adjust to the rigors of the professional game.

Boston Bruins fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the future holds for Poitras as he looks to make a name for himself in the NHL in the coming years.

Despite his size, standing at 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, Poitras prides himself on his skill and ability to win stick battles and possess the puck.

"I'm more of an offensive-skilled, gritty guy," Poitras said in an interview.

In addition to hockey, Matthew Poitras also enjoys playing lacrosse during the summer, which he says has helped him work on playing in tight spaces and in traffic.

