Matthew Tkachuk, Mark Stone are set to be groomsmen at Brady's wedding, fans discuss ring bearers and wedding fights

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jun 07, 2023 16:25 GMT
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two
Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Stone's involvement as groomsmen in Brady Tkachuk's upcoming wedding has ignited excitement among NHL fans.

The news was initially shared by Reddit user "robere" on the r/hockey subreddit. He sparked a lively discussion and garnered various reactions from hockey enthusiasts.

According to the athletic hockey show podcast, both Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Stone are to be groomsmen in Brady Tkachuk's wedding this summer. by u/robere in hockey
This humorous comment alludes to the Tkachuk family's reputation for intense play on the ice.

Adding to the excitement is the potential presence of the Stanley Cup at the wedding if Mark Stone's team, the Vegas Golden Knights, emerge as champions.

The NHL subreddit has become a hub of excitement as fans discuss and speculate on what the Tkachuk wedding may entail.

Matthew Tkachuk got a 10-minute misconduct for dangerously checking Jack Eichel in Game 2

During the second period of Game 2, Matthew Tkachuk delivered a powerful open-ice hit on Jack Eichel. It resulted in Eichel leaving the ice and heading to the dressing room.

Tkachuk, reflecting on the hit, explained that he noticed Eichel with his head down in the middle of the ice and felt it was his responsibility to make the hit.

"You shouldn't be going through the middle with your head down, you're going to get hit, I would go get hit too if I had my head down in the middle. It's not a big deal. He's a really good player. Really good players can get hit, too."

Eichel himself admitted that the hit was clean and took some responsibility for the incident, mentioning that he toe-picked a bit and only saw Matthew Tkachuk at the last moment.

Remarkably, Eichel returned to the game during the third period and wasted no time making an impact, recording an assist on his first shift back on the ice.

Edited by John Maxwell
