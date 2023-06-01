Matthew Tkachuk meets Pens legend Jaromir Jagr ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

In a delightful Instagram post that has sent hockey fans into a frenzy, Pitssburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr wished rising NHL star Matthew Tkachuk.

The occasion for the heartwarming exchange was the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals, where Tkachuk's Florida Panthers take on Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (June 3).

Jagr's Instagram post featured a photo of himself alongside Tkachuk, who was wearing his team logo. The seasoned veteran and the young talent stood side by side, capturing a special moment that bridged the gap between two generations of hockey excellence. Jagr's caption was simple but packed with genuine support:

"Good luck in the finals @flapanthers."

The significance of the meeting goes beyond a mere social media post. Jagr, known for his unparalleled skill and longevity in the sport, has left an indelible mark on the hockey world.

Tkachuk, often compared with the likes of Jagr due to his physicality and scoring ability, undoubtedly felt a sense of honor and excitement when connecting with the living legend.

Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers gear up for Stanley Cup Finals

Matthew Tkachuk's contributions throughout the regular season and the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs have played a key role in the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tkachuk has continued his remarkable form during the playoffs, exhibiting a touch of magic. He has notched up four game-winning goals, with three of them coming in overtime.

Additionally, Tkachuk ranks second in playoff scoring, accumulating an impressive 21 points. He has scored 9 goals and 12 assists in 16 games, playing a key role in his team's postseason run.

While noting the Knights' strong defense, Matthew Tkachuk said:

"I think with Vegas, it's always been a tough place to play. And they have (big defensemen) who are great at things like blocking shots and using their sticks to break up plays."

Tkachuk, though, knows what's needed going forward:

"I just think the calmness we have is translated into those big moments for our whole team. I think that's what's really made us successful, is being so calm and such."

It's highly likely that the entire team will try to follow this mantra in the Stanley Cup Finals.

