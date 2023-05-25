Matthew Tkachuk has put together an incredible run in leading the Florida Panthers to the 2023 Stanley Cup final. Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, clinching the team's second Conference championship.

Matthew Tkachuk was one of the key players who helped the struggling Florida Panthers make the playoffs. He was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers during the offseason last year.

Tkachuk spoke about his trade in a post-game interview on NHLonTNT and said that he really wanted to be part of the Florida Panthers.

He said:

"Well, I think at first he was just like, surprised that, you know, like that was like an option, I think. And once, once we figure it all out, like, I rented to come here, and his vision is something that intrigued and, and, I mean, it's an opportunity to, to throw out that, you know, he was one of the gms of, you know, one of the gyms of the year, and I was very fortunate to deal with another unbelievable guy in Calgary and Brad Treliving loving and, and we were able to get that worked out and come in here. "

He further added:

And I just really wanted to be a part of, of this group, because I felt like not only this coming year, like the season right now, but in the future, we're set up for success with the guys and the age of the players and, and the core group of guys are, are around a similar age.

And I feel like we can all grow together and be hopefully in the situation multiple times. So we know that this opportunity doesn't come all the time. And the guys in there are so motivated to try to make this countin' and leave it all out there. And that's so exciting.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce MATTHEW TKACHUK WITH THE @NHL_ON_TNT DESK RIGHT AFTER THE SERIES WIN MATTHEW TKACHUK WITH THE @NHL_ON_TNT DESK RIGHT AFTER THE SERIES WIN ⬇️ https://t.co/QWBGLVcUzc

How has Matthew Tkachuk fared in the ongoing playoffs?

Matthew Tkachuk has been lighting the ice for the Florida Panthers since the onset of the 2023 playoffs.

He was instrumental in the team's run to the Stanley Cup final. Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with 21 points (9 goals and twelve assists) in 16 games.

Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers can now take some time off and focus on Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Thursday. The Knights are leading the series 3-0.

