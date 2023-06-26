Matthew Wood’s height, weight, age, and other physical attributes explored

Matthew Wood is a highly anticipated prospect eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Born on February 6, 2005, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Wood hails from a region known for producing top hockey talent.

Matthew Wood is 17 years old and all set to partake in this year's draft. Standing at an imposing height of 6'3" (190cm) and weighing in at 193 pounds (87kg), Wood possesses the ideal build for a forward in the modern game. His stature provides him with an advantage in battles along the boards and in front of the net, making his presence felt on the ice.

Wood's versatility is evident in his positional flexibility, as he excels as both a center and a right winger. This adaptability allows him to contribute in various roles on the ice.

Additionally, Wood's right-handedness adds another dimension to his game. He possesses a strong stickhandling ability and a powerful shot, making him a threat in one-on-one situations and on the power play.

Wood's talent did not go unnoticed, as he was also drafted by the Regina Pats in the WHL (Western Hockey League). However, he decided against playing alongside another highly touted prospect, Connor Bedard, and opted to pursue his collegiate career instead.

As the NHL Draft approaches, Matthew Wood's physical attributes, combined with his on-ice performance and potential, have positioned him as an interesting prospect.

Other aspects that make Matthew Wood stand out

Matthew Wood embarked on his hockey journey in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League), where he polished his skills and potential. However, his journey took a different path when he made the decision to join the UConn (University of Connecticut) Huskies in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association).

He significantly improved his draft stock following an impressive season with the Victoria Grizzlies in the BCHL. As a 16-year-old, he emerged as the league's top scorer and earned the Rookie of the Year award, amassing 45 goals and 85 points in just 46 games.

Despite being selected in the USHL and WHL drafts, Wood chose to pursue a challenge in the NCAA, citing the opportunity to compete against physically stronger players and his desire to further develop his large frame.

In his debut season in the NCAA, Wood made an immediate impact as a 17-year-old rookie. He led his team in scoring, showcasing his lethal wrist shot with 11 goals in 35 games. With his high hockey IQ, soft hands, and impressive reach, Wood has shown his ability to maintain possession of the puck and make intelligent passes.

