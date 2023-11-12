"Matthews and Marner ghosting again": Toronto Maple Leafs fans point out stars absence as fourth-line shines in victory against Canucks

In a resounding 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their depth as the fourth line stole the spotlight. While William Nylander continued his impressive season-opening point streak, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of some key stars.

Nylander's 15-game point streak, which includes 10 goals and 12 assists, has been a driving force for the Maple Leafs. However, it was the contributions from unexpected sources that truly caught the attention of the fans.

Noah Gregor, with a goal and an assist, led the charge for the fourth line. He proved that Toronto's strength lies not only in its star players but throughout the entire lineup.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Bobby McMann, each with two assists, showcased the team's depth and versatility. The Maple Leafs (8-5-2) have now won three of their last four games, and this victory against the Canucks (10-3-1) ended their impressive five-game winning streak.

Maple Leafs fans took to Twitter to express their delight after a thrilling victory. It was the unexpected heroes on the fourth line that stole the show, and the fandom couldn't be happier.

Despite the absence of some prominent names, the Toronto Maple Leafs faithful are relishing the fact that their team can secure convincing victories.

Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive prowess shines in triumph over Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs triumphed over the Vancouver Canucks, showcasing their prowess at Scotiabank Arena. Noah Gregor emerged as a key player, breaking the 2-2 deadlock in the second period with a sublime shot assisted by Morgan Rielly. Nicholas Robertson and David Kampf further extended the lead in the third, securing the Maple Leafs' victory.

The Canucks initially gained a 1-0 advantage with J.T. Miller's power-play goal, but Matthew Knies swiftly equalized for Toronto. Pius Suter briefly tilted the scale in Vancouver's favor at 15:48 of the first period, only to be matched by William Nylander's crafty play behind the net, knotting the score at 2-2 in the second.

Toronto's penalty kill prowess was on full display during a critical 5-on-3 disadvantage, lasting 3:37, in the second period. Ilya Samsonov's stellar 31-save performance added to the Maple Leafs' defensive resilience.

The victory marked the first time in nine home games this season that Toronto held opponents to fewer than four goals. The weekend success, following Friday's shootout triumph against the Calgary Flames, underscores the Toronto Maple Leafs' growing momentum and defensive prowess.