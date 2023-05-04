Mattias Janmark Injury Update: Timeline of Edmonton Oilers winger's recovery and expected return date

Edmonton Oilers winger Mattias Janmark's return to the lineup didn't go well as he once again sustained an unfortunate injury during Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Janmark caught an edge on his skate near the Vegas zone, which caused him to fall awkwardly with the back of the head landing hard against the boards during the latter frame of the first period. The impact of the hit appeared to be very hard as he was completely shaken by it.

Mattias Janmark #26 of the Edmonton Oilers is helped off the ice by a trainer and teammate Evander Kane #91 after Janmark was injured in the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on May 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 6-4. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Janmark had to leave the ice and was helped off to the dressing room at the 16:08 mark of the first period. He did not return to the ice following that. His injury status is currently kept undisclosed.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, when asked about the player's injury status, said:

"We should have an update in the morning." - via NHL.com

This is the second time in the playoffs that the veteran winger has sustained an injury. During the first game of Round 1 against the LA Kings, Janmark injured himself after blocking a shot with his foot, he however, did finish the game but was then ruled out of the remainder of the first-round series.

How has Mattias Janmark fared in the NHL?

Janmark started his professional hockey career playing for AIK in the Swedish top tier league. One of his best career moments occurred when the Detroit Red Wings selected him 79th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry draft.

Two years later, he was traded to the Dallas Stars and made his NHL debut with the team in October 8, 2015. He spent four seasons with the Stars before joining the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent in 2020. In 2021, Mattias was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he spent two seasons before joining the Edmonton Oilers for the 2022-23 season.

Mattias Janmark has played 486 games in his career and has managed to rack up 183 points through 76 goals and 107 assists. He's has played 63 playoff games and has accumulated 25 points through 8 goals and 17 assists.

