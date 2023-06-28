Matvei Michkov's NHL Draft Projection: Where will the Russian star be drafted?

Matvei Michkov is widely regarded as the biggest mystery of the entire 2023 NHL Draft. Some experts believe that he has a higher upside than projected number one pick Connor Bedard, while others have no idea what to expect from him, going as far as to call him "a ghost".

The are several reasons why scouts and teams are unsure of what to expect from Matvei Michkov. One of those reasons comes from the fact that Russia was unable to compete at the 2022 World Juniors due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. While the decision was controversial, from a hockey perspective, it kept the eyes of scouts off of Michkov against other top prospects such as Connor Bedard.

"We were not able to see Matvei Michkov at the World Juniors this year but let's not us it to discredit him when he put up a masterclass at the 2021 World Juniors where he had 12 goals and 16 points in 7 games" - @Guruelous

Another reason for the mystery behind where and when Michkov will be drafted is the fact that his NHL debut will be delayed for several years. The ultra-talented 18-year-old is currently under contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL, which will keep him at home in Russia until the 2025-2026 season.

Given that he will not play in the NHL for a few seasons has led some pundits to expect to fall in the NHL Draft. While his talent is undeniable, some teams will likely not want to wait for the winger, even with his sky-high potential. So which teams will be willing to wait for the potential superstar forward?

Here's a closer look at potential landing spots for Matvei Michkov

If Matvei Michkov will be selected in the top five picks of Wednesday's draft, the Montreal Canadiens would be the team to choose him. One of the most iconic teams in NHL history, the Canadiens seem willing to wait patiently for the forward that has been compared to both Alexander Ovechkin and Patrick Kane.

"If #Habs don't draft Michkov or one of the guys that are projected in the top 4, it will be a failure. Montreal is starved for such talent. You said last year you picked Slaf so you don't need to pick size again. Don't you dare pick size. Pick the BPA, no matter the timeline." - @jpaMTL

If Michkov falls out of the top five due to his delayed NHL debut, the most fitting spot for the forward is with the Arizona Coyotes. Arizona is one of the teams in the NHL that are furthest away from contending for the Stanley Cup, which could incentivize the club to wait for a potential franchise-altering talent. It would be a no-brainer for the Coyotes to select Michkov with the sixth-overall pick.

"While there are so many questions surrounding Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, Bill Armstrong still has not fully ruled out the possibility of the #Yotes selecting him." - @MasteyRemy

