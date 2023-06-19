Matvei Michkov is scheduled for interviews with multiple NHL teams ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

Matvei Michkov is one of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2023 NHL draft. The draft is set to go down on June 28, and for years, this draft class was hailed as the Connor Bedard and Michkov draft.

However, there is concern that Michkov may not leave Russia, so he could fall in the draft. Yet, on Monday, NHL insider Bob McKenzie, reported that Michkov is set to meet with NHL teams.

"For all the talk about NHL teams being stymied in their efforts to talk to Russian prospect Matvei Michkov, I do know multiple clubs have scheduled interviews with him in Nashville next week, prior to the draft on Wednesday June 28.

"Suffice to say they are looking forward to getting to know him a little better. No elite NHL draft prospect has had less live viewings/interactions with NHL GMs/executives/head scouts in his draft year than Michkov."

Matvei Michkov is finally talking to NHL teams

Matvei Michkov did not participate in the 2023 NHL draft combine where many teams interview prospects. Yet, with Michkov not there, teams did not get a chance to talk to him, but with the draft next week, the Russian will meet with multiple NHL teams in Nashville.

Michkov is under contract in the KHL through the 2025-26 season, so many teams are worried he may decide to re-sign and stay in Russia. Yet, even if he doesn't re-sign, not getting a player for a couple of years after being drafted - likely in the top 10 - is a concern for many NHL teams.

As well, Matvei Michkov said back in May that he is just focused on playing in Russia right now, rather than the NHL draft.

Along with that, NHL insider Elliotte Freidman has said teams have had a hard time talking to Michkov to see if he is interested in coming to the NHL.

"Teams want to get to know who they’re dealing with here. What I'm hearing is that in Russia, the teams that could get there to meet him, it wasn’t easy to get to talk to him. You would try to talk to him, set up appointments; he just wasn’t interested," Elliotte Friedman said.

"Like someone said to me the only way you could really get to talk to him was if you physically got to him right after a game and talked to him for a couple of minutes."

When Michkov does get drafted, it will be interesting to see when/if he comes to the NHL and how he will fare.

Poll : Do you think Matvei Michkov will be drafted inside the top-10? Yes No 0 votes