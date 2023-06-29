The Philadelphia Flyers announced the selection of Matvei Michkov as the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The NHL Draft is always an exciting time for fans, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of new talent to their favorite teams. So, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and reactions.

The official Philadelphia Flyers Twitter account posted:

"WELCOME TO PHILLY! With the 7th overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Matvei Michkov."

Philadelphia Flyers @NHLFlyers WELCOME TO PHILLY!



With the 7th overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Matvei Michkov.

The tweet instantly sparked responses from enthusiastic fans, each with their own take on the team's newest acquisition.

One fan, seemingly aware of the challenges that may arise due to Michkov's current situation, tweeted:

"He is stuck in Russia for a minimum of 3 years, so more like Welcome to Philly in 3 years plus."

Bad Dawg Sports @jj_pavlick @NHLFlyers He is stuck in Russia for a minimum of 3 years, so more like Welcome to Philly in 3 years plus.

The fan acknowledged that Matvei Michkov, a highly regarded prospect from Russia, is currently committed to playing in his home country for the next few years. While it may take some time before Michkov dons a Flyers jersey, the fan still expressed excitement for his eventual arrival in Philadelphia.

Another fan, clearly thrilled with the selection, exclaimed:

"Absolute STEAL for Philadelphia!! Going to have to wait a few years but the wait will be worth it!"

Howitzer Hockey @HowitzerPodcast @NHLFlyers Absolute STEAL for Philadelphia!! Going to have to wait a few years but the wait will be worth it!

This fan believes that the Flyers made a shrewd move by selecting Michkov with the 7th overall pick.

In the world of sports, rivalries between teams and their fan bases are an inherent part of the game. One fan took the opportunity to express gratitude that Michkov didn't end up with a divisional rival. They tweeted,

"YESSSS THANK YOU FOR SAVING HIM FROM WASHINGTON OR SH*TTSBURGH."

♛ @Fox13Foxy @NHLFlyers YESSSS THANK YOU FOR SAVING HIM FROM WASHINGTON OR SHITTSBURGH

WiseBeyondMyYears @sports_god1 @NHLFlyers Matvei didn't look too happy! He'll be staying in Russia!

KASSIAN IS THE GOAT @The_Kassian @NHLFlyers Matvei Michkov dropping to #7 and now having to play in Philly once he comes to North America is so depressing

Michkov, Moore & Brzustewicz @NHLFlyers Probably the steal of the draft. Defs top 3

Laura @llucc10 @NHLFlyers Holy FUCK it happened.. omg Danny THANK YOU

The Philadelphia Flyers' selection of Matvei Michkov in the 2023 NHL Draft has generated excitement, with fans expressing their anticipation for his eventual arrival in Philadelphia. While it may require some patience due to Michkov's current commitments in Russia, fans are confident that the wait will be well worth it.

More about Flyers' new draft Matvei Michkov

Matvei Michkov, the Russian hockey prodigy, has showcased exceptional skills and remarkable statistics throughout his hockey career. From his impressive performances in the Lokomotiv-2004 Yaroslavl U16 teams to his contributions in the MHL and international tournaments, Michkov has consistently displayed his scoring ability and talent.

His success at various levels, including the World Junior Championship and KHL, has solidified his reputation as a rising star in the hockey world. With experience in both the KHL and VHL, Michkov continues to develop his skills and make significant contributions to his teams, leaving a lasting impression on the ice.

