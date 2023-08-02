Talented forward Max Comtois recently became an unrestricted free agent after the Anaheim Ducks did not give him a qualifying offer. Speculations quickly surfaced, linking him to the Montreal Canadiens. However, according to Lyle Richardson of Spector's Hockey, Comtois spoke about the ongoing rumors.

Contrary to popular belief, Comtois said he has not received any contract offers from interested clubs, including the Canadiens. Richardson wrote:

"Comtois recently said that he’s received calls from interested clubs but no contract offers yet. He indicated that the Montreal Canadiens have not contacted him. He further acknowledged that the trade talks surrounding him have been largely speculative."

As the NHL offseason progresses, trade rumors and speculations continue to swirl around players like Comtois and Tomas Tatar. Fans and analysts alike eagerly await official announcements from both players' camps, shedding light on their future destinations.

It is worth noting that Comtois' situation with his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, has taken an unexpected turn as well. With his unrestricted free-agent status, the forward has departed from the Ducks, leaving behind a chapter of his career that included impressive performances and valuable contributions to the team's success.

As rumors continue to circulate regarding potential suitors for Comtois, he remains focused on making an informed decision that aligns with his aspirations and goals for the future. For now, the hockey world eagerly awaits any official announcements regarding the talented forward's next destination.

More on Max Comtois' run in ice hockey's top flight

Max Comtois is a Canadian professional ice hockey left winger who is currently an unrestricted free agent. He began his career in the QMJHL as a third-overall draft pick for the Victoriaville Tigres. In 2017, he was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract.

Comtois made his NHL debut with the Ducks in the 2018-19 season and showed promise as a goal-scoring forward. Internationally, he has represented Canada at the World Junior Championships, winning a gold medal in 2018, and has also won gold and silver at the World Championships in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

With 210 NHL games under his belt, Max Comtois has accumulated 86 points, proving himself as a talented and dynamic player on the ice.