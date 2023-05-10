Dallas Stars center Max Domi displayed an incredible run of performance to help his team defeat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Domi scored two goals on the night, with his second goal coming as a winner for the team after he slid the puck back into the net for an empty net goal and helped the Dallas Stars tie the series at 2-2.

Fans were quick to appreciate Domi's incredible performance on the night and took to Twitter to praise the center for his brilliant efforts.

Here's what fans had to say:

Gregory W @ghellmuth7 @BrienRea I would think the winning team would be the 1st Star of the game and for me it was @maxdomi he has been a difference maker this series. @BrienRea I would think the winning team would be the 1st Star of the game and for me it was @maxdomi he has been a difference maker this series.

D @txforever



- 3 goals

- 7 assists

- 1 punch to Matt Dumba’s Face

-0 front 2 teeth. Max domi so far in the playoffs:- 3 goals- 7 assists- 1 punch to Matt Dumba’s Face-0 front 2 teeth. Max domi so far in the playoffs:- 3 goals - 7 assists - 1 punch to Matt Dumba’s Face 🔥🔥🔥🔥-0 front 2 teeth.

𝚔𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚎𝚎 @itskatieemae @DallasStars give a high five to max domi for me plz! @DallasStars give a high five to max domi for me plz!

OfficialMontreal🐐(82-0-0) @officialmtlgoat Lets talk about how Good Max Domi is #Texashockey Lets talk about how Good Max Domi is #Texashockey

Taimon R. Turner @TaimonT717



GO STARS!!! Max Domi just skated down the rink and put the NAIL IN THE COFFIN!!!GO STARS!!! #TexasHockey Max Domi just skated down the rink and put the NAIL IN THE COFFIN!!!GO STARS!!! #TexasHockey

Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti Max Domi is having a monster playoffs Max Domi is having a monster playoffs

Taylor Warren @TKDub Man, I want Max Domi to be here long-term. Man, I want Max Domi to be here long-term.

Max Domi's first goal arrived at the 9:25 mark of the second period after he converted a feed from Joe Hanley for a wrist shot to put the Dallas Stars 3-0 up in the game.

His second goal of the contest came as the winning goal after he slotted the puck back into the empty net to secure a commanding 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 4. He ended the contest by contributing three points for his team.

Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars - Game One

Max Domi has been off to a flying start for the Dallas Stars since Round 1 of the 2023 playoffs. He's played in 10 games so far and has managed to accumulate 10 points through three goals and seven assists.

He was also brilliant during the regular season and ended the campaign by racking up 56 points through 20 goals and 36 assists.

A look into the NHL career of Max Domi

Domi is currently in his tenth year in the NHL. His career highlight came during the 2013 NHL Entry Draft when he was picked 12th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes and made his league debut during the 2015-16 season under the new name of the Arizona Coyotes.

He spent four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens on June 15, 2018, where he had a brief stint for two seasons. Domi then played two seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets before a brief one-season stint with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-2022.

For the 2022-23 season, Domi was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks and played 60 games for the club before being traded to the Dallas Stars at the 2023 trade deadline.

Max Domi is currently in his eighth season in the NHL and during that span, he's played 581 games and has tallied 370 points through 121 goals and 249 assists.

Poll : 0 votes