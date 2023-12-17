Max Domi loses tooth after three-point night as Leafs defeat Penguins 7-0

In a thrilling matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Max Domi had a night to remember, marking his biggest performance as a Toronto Maple Leaf. Despite the absence of key players Auston Matthews and TJ Brodie, the Maple Leafs demonstrated their prowess, scoring six goals against Kyle Dubas' Penguins.

However, it was Domi who stole the spotlight with a three-point effort and a memorable toothless smile. During the postgame press conference, Max Domi addressed the physical toll of the game, revealing, "I lost one tooth." When asked about the location of the missing tooth, he responded with a wide smile, showcasing the aftermath of a hard-fought battle on the ice.

The Maple Leafs displayed resilience and depth in the absence of Matthews and Brodie. Excluding the overtime period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Toronto has notched an impressive 11 goals in the last four periods. The victory against the Penguins showcased the team's ability to rise to the occasion and find the back of the net.

Among the standout moments of the game was Bobby McMann's first NHL goal, adding to the jubilation of the Maple Leafs. McMann's achievement was a testament to the team's camaraderie and the positive atmosphere in the locker room.

Early in the first period, Max Domi's eventful night took a dramatic turn when he assisted on a goal by prospect Matthew Knies. However, moments later, Domi faced adversity as he took a stick to the face from John Ludvig, resulting in the loss of a tooth. Undeterred, Knies, in a show of solidarity, challenged Ludvig to a fight, marking his first career fight in the NHL.

As the game progressed, Knies continued to make waves, earning himself a Gordie Howe hat-trick with a goal, an assist, and a fight. In the second period, he assisted on another goal, this time from Domi, completing a stellar three-point night for the 21-year-old rookie.

Max Domi, elevated to the second line in Matthews' absence, seized the opportunity, contributing significantly to the team's success. With a goal and two assists, the 28-year-old forward showcased his offensive prowess and adaptability within the lineup.

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs will enjoy a day off on Sunday before regrouping for practice on Monday. With the looming question of the starting goaltender against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, the team's recent success, led by standout performances like Domi's, sets an optimistic tone for the challenges that lie ahead.