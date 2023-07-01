Max Pacioretty contract: How much is the new Washington Capitals signing worth?

Max Pacioretty is the hockey left winger for the Washington Capitals, whose name has been trending on the ice. Pacioretty linked a one-year contract with the Capitals on July 1, 2023, for $4 million.

The contract comprises $2 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $4 million. Max Pacioretty earns $2 million in base salary and minors salary of $2 million. He has estimated career earnings of $59.2 million by signing five contracts throughout his hockey career.

Pacioretty was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft with the 22nd overall pick. The talented Capitals’ NHL star has racked up 645 points in 855 games throughout 15 seasons. He also has 49 playoff points in 74 games. Pacioretty will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 35.

Max Pacioretty’s professional hockey career

Max Pacioretty made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens on January 2, 2009. He scored his first NHL goal against the New Jersey Devils in his first game, using his very first shot.

Despite a 4-1 defeat, this accomplishment cemented his place as the first player to wear jersey number 67 in the illustrious Canadiens club history. On December 12, 2010, Pacioretty received a second call-up to the NHL following a stay with the Hamilton Bulldogs, the Canadiens' top AHL club, starting the 2010–11 season.

Pacioretty was transferred to the Vegas Golden Knights on September 10, 2018, in a trade for Toma Tatar, Nick Suzuki, and a 2019 second-round draft selection. He then signed a hefty four-year contract deal with the Golden Knights worth $28 million.

Pacioretty returned to Montreal, where the Canadiens honored him with a video tribute, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation on November 10, 2018. Despite losing the game 5-4, Max Pacioretty showed off his skill by taking nine shots. He contributed 22 goals and 18 assists during the regular season. In the Golden Knights' seven-game series against the Ottawa Senators during the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored an additional five goals and six assists.

The 34-year-old contributed significantly to the Golden Knights' offensive unit during his four seasons with the organization, scoring an astounding total of 97 goals. However, he could only play in 39 games in the 2021–22 season due to injuries, a fractured wrist and foot. Besides the teams mentioned above, he has also played for the Carolina Hurricanes and his current team, the Washington Capitals.

Poll : 0 votes