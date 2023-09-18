"Maybe they were right": John Davidson on media & fans initially raising concerns against Mike Babcock's hiring

John Davidson, the President of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has recently shared his thoughts on the resignation of Mike Babcock as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. It has caused quite a stir within the hockey community.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' choice to appoint Mike Babcock as their head coach on July 1, offering him a two-year contract, raised eyebrows among numerous members of the hockey community. Given Babcock's history of controversy, concerns emerged about the team's readiness to prioritize his coaching skills over his past problems.

John Davidson acknowledged the initial uproar surrounding Babcock's hiring, stating:

"Maybe they were right."

These words reflect a willingness to consider the concerns raised by the media and fans, suggesting a shift in the way organizations respond to public sentiment and expectations.

Following Mike Babcock's resignation, Pascal Vincent, a prominent figure in the hockey world, has taken on the position of head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

More from John Davidson's remarks

John Davidson also talked about the hiring of Babcock and the expectations of fans.

"To our fans, I think some were excited (when we hired Mike Babcock), some were going, 'Ooh what’s this going to be about? It didn’t work. I think as a group, we owe them the explanation and apology."

He added:

“We went through a process earlier this year prior to hiring Mike Babcock as our head coach, but we got it wrong. And that’s on us. And I promise you we will learn from this moving forward."

Paul Bissonnette's stern warning to Mike Babcock and others

Previously, Former NHL player turned popular podcaster Paul Bissonnette, known as "Biz Nasty," made his stance on the matter abundantly clear. He threw a stern message on social media said:

"We're a players' podcast. If you mess with the players, your day will come."

The allegations that triggered this reaction emerged on September 12 when Bissonnette discussed them on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. According to Bissonnette, a player had shared a troubling account, claiming that Mike Babcock had requested Boone Jenner, the team's captain, to surrender all the photos on his phone. Shockingly, these photos were then purportedly displayed on Babcock's office TV.

This incident raised not only concerns about invasion of privacy but also about the professional boundaries that should exist between a coach and a player. It ignited a firestorm of debate and scrutiny within the hockey world, especially considering Babcock's prior controversies and allegations.

Paul Bissonnette's statement emphasizes the significance of upholding and protecting the rights and privacy of players.