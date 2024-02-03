"McCheater": Fans accuse Connor McDavid of foul play as Oilers star wins Fastest Skater challenge

Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, once again proved his mettle as the fastest skater in the NHL at the 2024 All-Star Skills. He showcased phenomenal agility in Toronto, earning his fourth win. McDavid is now the only one in the NHL league history to reach this milestone. Even though he competed against a strong contender, Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, McDavid managed to emerge triumphant. He completed the race in just 13.408 seconds.

However, the victory has not come without controversy. Fans, quick to scrutinize every detail, have taken to social media to accuse McDavid of foul play. The uproar stems from McDavid allegedly knocking over a couple of cones during his winning lap.

Some disgruntled fans argue that this act gave him an unfair advantage, tarnishing the integrity of the competition.

"McCheater"- one fan wrote

McDavid regained his Fastest Skater crown after missing out in 2020 to Barzal. Despite the controversy, McDavid's speed is unrivaled. This season, the league records show him as the quickest at 38.07 km/hr - according to the NHL's EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data.

Connor McDavid's million-dollar incentive in NHL All-Star Skills competition

ESPN analyst Greg Wyshynski has shared his pick for the potential winner of the $1 million prize in the upcoming NHL All-Star skills competition, poking fun at Connor McDavid's unique incentive for victory. Wyshynski expressed confidence in McDavid, saying:

"How well would you do on a test if you wrote the questions? Connor McDavid helped the NHL rethink the All-Star skills competition. I don't think he'd create an event that didn't cater to his strengths. It's a million dollars. My dude's got a wedding to pay for this summer, after all."

Connor McDavid played a key role in helping the NHL change the skills contest. He saw to it that it was a real measure of ice hockey skills. The contest now follows a grand-prix-style model with 12 top skaters. It includes famous names like David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews. Challenges vary from speed challenges to precision tasks like the hardest shot and accuracy shooting.

With the top eight performers facing goalies in shootouts and the subsequent round featuring an on-ice obstacle course, the excitement is palpable. Wyshynski joked that McDavid's impending wedding with Lauren Kyle on July 27, 2024, gives him an additional reason to vie for the million-dollar jackpot.