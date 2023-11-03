"McDavid is not elite in any sense of the word": $100,000,000 Edmonton Oilers captain receives fans outrage after narrow loss to Stars

Connor McDavid is under fire following the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

After playing their best game of the season against the Calgary Flames last Sunday, the Oilers were unable to replicate that performance against the Stars. HC Jay Woodcroft and his team had to leave Rogers Place on the wrong end of yet another disappointing game.

The Oilers had some great scoring opportunities in the game. They registered a whopping 49 shots on goal compared to the Stars' 27, but failed to capitalize on them into goals. The only positive note for the Oilers to take from this game was Sam Gagner's two goals.

One fan was utterly disappointed with Connor McDavid's lack of involvement in the game and took to X, formerly Twitter:

"McDavid has mastered the art of looking busy on the ice. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word. A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated."

Here are some of the other best reactions on X:

McDavid has accumulated nine points (two goals and seven assists) in seven games so far this season. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 14th in the Western Conference with only five points and a goal differential of -11.

How did the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers?

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) hosted the Dallas Stars (7-1-1) at Rogers Place.

In the first period, Matt Duchene's snapshot goal off Mason Marchment and Esa Lindell put the Stars up 1-0. With two minutes remaining before the end of the first, Evander Kane scored the equalizer for the Oilers, converting an assist from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a snapshot goal.

The second period saw the struggle from the Oilers both on offense and defense. At 3:25, veteran Joel Pavelski's slap shot goal off Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen gave the Stars a 2-1 lead. With four minutes remaining before the final period, Hintz's tip-in goal gave the Stars a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The third period saw the same dominance from the Stars early on. Hintz's second goal of the night made it 4-1. Sam Gagner's two goals coming within three minutes cut the Stars' lead to 4-3. However, in the remaining seven minutes, all the efforts made by the Oilers were put to rest by Dallas' defense as they finished the game with a 4-3 road victory.

Hintz and Pavelski scored three points apiece, and Scott Wedgewood made 46 saves with a .939 SV% for the Stars. Meanwhile, Evander Kane and Gagner had two points apiece, while Stuart Skinner had 23 saves and a .852 SV%.

The Edmonton Oilers will next be up against the Nashville Predators (4-6-0) on Saturday, Nov. 4. The puck drops at 3:00 p.m. ET.