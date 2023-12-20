"McDoofus didn't do anything tonight": Fans react to Connor McDavid's point-less night in 3-1 loss to Islanders

Edmonton Oilers fans reacted to Connor McDavid's pointless night in a 3-1 away defeat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Oilers have had a rough start to the season. However, following the arrival of Kris Knoblauch, the club regained momentum and went on to win eight consecutive games.

However, following that impressive run of results, the Edmonton Oilers have once again started to look out of form lately.

The loss to the New York Islanders marks their third consecutive defeat, having previously lost to the Panthers and Lightning after securing their eighth consecutive win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has accumulated nine points in his last five outings. This was the first game for the Oilers captain to go pointless. The 26-year-old had three shots on goal on the night.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to McDavid's pointless game as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. One tweeted:

"Man. McDoofus didnt do anything tonight. ya’ll are doomed."

While some reacted to McDavid's pointless game, many Oilers fans expressed their concerns about goaltending woes:

Despite a pointless game, Connor McDavid remains the leading scorer for the Edmonton Oilers. He's accumulated 41 points through 11 goals and 30 assists in 26 games so far this season.

Connor McDavid and Oilers suffer away defeat to Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers faced the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. The Isles continued with their impressive home run and thwarted the Oilers 3-1.

In the first period, Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead. This was the only goal scored in the game by the team. In the second period, Andres Lee tied the game for the Isles 1-1 after scoring on a power play.

The Islanders scored another goal on the powerplay as Bo Horvat gave them a 2-1 lead at the 11:30 mark. Three minutes later, Simon Holmstrom scored the winner for the home side with a shorthanded goal. With the fifth SHG goal, Holstrom has scored the most shorthanded goals so far this season.

Stuart Skinner conceded three goals on 21 shots and ended the night with a .857 SV%. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will look to end their three-game skid when they face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.