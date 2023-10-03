"Meant to be a Leaf" - NHL fans react as Max Domi scores against former team Canadiens

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised Max Domi for an impressive performance on his Maple Leafs debut against his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, on Monday (Oct. 2).

Domi signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July. During his eight-year NHL career, he has played for several teams, including a two-year stint with the Habs.

He made a spectacular Leafs debut, scoring against the Canadiens. However, his goal was in vain, as the Leafs lost 5-4 in overtime.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, fans were impressed by Domi's debut against his former club and took to X to laud the Winnipeg, Manitoba native with praise, with one tweeting:

"Max Domi was meant to be a leaf"

Expand Tweet

Here're some of the best reactions to Max Domi's goal against his former club:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Max Domi's Leafs debut panned out

The preseason clash between the Maple Leafs and the Canadiens was a nine-goal thriller, with the Canadiens securing a dramatic 5-4 win in overtime at the Scotiabank Arena.

In the first period, three goals were scored. Mattias Norlinder, with an assist from Nick Suzuki, put the Habs ahead at the 3:24 mark in the powerplay. Four minutes later, though, Noah Gregor responded for the Leafs.

John Tavares slotted the puck back into the net from an assist to put the Leafs 2-1 up heading into the second period. At the 14:45 mark of the second period, debutant Max Domi put the Leafs two goals.

However, with less than 10 seconds remaining before the third period, Kirby Dach scored a short-handed goal for the Habs to reduce arrears. The third period saw a remarkable comeback from the Canadiens.

John Tavares' second goal at the 11:40 mark saw the Leafs restore their two-goal lead. However, Johnathan Kovacevic and Josh Anderson struck for the Habs to make it 4-4, forcing OT.

There, Nick Suzuki scored the winner as the Canadiens registered an away win. Ilya Smasonov posted a .808 SV% and made 21 saves for the Leafs, while Habs' Jake Allen had 25 saves and had a .862 SV% on the night.

Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs next host the Detroit Red Wings at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (Oct. 5). The puck will drop at 7 p.m. ET.