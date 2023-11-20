Meet Patrik Laine's dad: A glimpse into Columbus Blue Jackets forward's personal life

Patrik Laine, 25, is a forward who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL. This is his eighth NHL season and fourth in a Blue Jackets uniform. Laine was born on Apr. 19, 1988, in Tampere, Finland, to Tuija and Harri Laine.

The Blue Jackets star forward began playing hockey at the age of four. Initially, Laine started to play in a goalie's position, but his father encouraged him to switch to forward.

Laine has become one of the best players in the NHL. Throughout his journey, his parents, Harri and Tuija, have strongly supported their son's hockey career. The year 2021 was an emotional one for the Blue Jackets forward.

Patrik Laine lost his father, Harri, and a best friend, whom he credits with helping him get to where he is today.

"He’s been my … No. 1 fan and supporter, always,” Laine said of his father. “Not that my mom and sister haven’t been, but hockey was kind of our thing, our passion. I definitely wouldn’t be here without him."

“He always watched my game, ever since I was a kid. He always wakes up at night to watch my games, so it’s definitely tough. I’m losing my best friend.”

As per reports, Harri Laine died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Nov. 21. When Patrik learned about the death of his father, he was out of the lineup, dealing with an oblique injury.

Patrik Laine's career stats

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers

The 25-year-old Finnish forward was drafted with the second overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 draft. He played five seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season.

Patrik Laine has been with the Blue Jackets for four seasons. Overall, he's played in 471 games, garnering 382 points on 200 goals and 182 assists. He's inked to a four-year, $34.8 million contract signed with Columbus in 2022. Laine will be a UFA at the end of the 2025-26 season.