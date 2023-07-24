Melanie Bedard and Tom Bedard, the proud parents of NHL prospect Connor Bedard, have been with him every step of the way, witnessing his rise to fame.

Connor Bedard's story began in North Vancouver, Canada, where he grew up alongside his sister, Madisen. From a young age, Connor's passion for hockey was evident, and his potential as a standout player quickly emerged. Even at a tender age, agents were reaching out to him, recognizing the immense talent he possessed.

As any parent can attest, watching their child compete in sports can be an emotional rollercoaster, and the Bedards were no exception. Melanie and Tom felt the inherent need to shield their son from disappointment and failure, all the while encouraging him to excel.

Melanie Bedard said:

“I just know there’s nothing else he’d rather be doing. This is what he loves."

(Source: Mark Lazerus, The Athletic)

When Connor Bedard was granted exceptional status, becoming the first player from Western Canada and the seventh Canadian to receive this honor, it was a moment of both excitement and concern for Melanie and Tom Bedard. The exceptional status allowed Connor to play a full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) at the young age of 15, a rare opportunity.

Melanie said:

“It’s all those moments as a parent where you just feel nervous.

“As a parent, even watching the (WHL) playoffs, there were a couple of times Tom and I would look at each other — you see that level, the speed, the physicality, and as a mom, you worry.”

What makes Connor Bedard's journey unique is the unprecedented level of attention and expectations placed on his young shoulders. Despite the immense spotlight, Connor has managed to remain grounded and focused.

Melanie Bedard said:

"Even in Chicago at development camp, he just has so much fun. He’s not thinking in that moment, ‘OK, now I’m drafted, I’ve gotta do this or I’ve gotta get this many goals.'"

Melanie and Tom Bedard have learned to trust Connor

The Bedards have learned to trust in Connor's ability to handle the challenges that lie ahead.

As Connor Bedard embarks on his NHL journey, joining the Chicago Blackhawks, Melanie and Tom will continue to support him wholeheartedly.

Melanie said:

“I’ll definitely be nervous ... he can just go out and enjoy the game and focus on the fact that all of his hard work has paid off. That he’ll be doing what he’s always dreamed of doing.”

At just 18 years old, Connor Bedard's journey has only just begun, but he is well-prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead.

