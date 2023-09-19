Michael Andlauer reveals major update on official take over of Ottawa Senators

In a recent tweet, Canadian businessman and hockey club owner, Michael Andlauer, shared a significant statement regarding his imminent takeover of the Ottawa Senators franchise. It was conveyed by Ian Mendes, Senior Writer at The Athletic. This news has provided cause for celebration among hockey enthusiasts and Senators fans.

Addressing a crowd gathered ahead of the Sens golf tournament, Andlauer conveyed his excitement and optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations to acquire the Ottawa Senators. In a statement that undoubtedly sparked enthusiasm among Senators fans, Andlauer declared:

"I’m hoping I’ll be the official owner 'by the end of the week."

As the founder of various successful ventures, including ATS Healthcare, Accuristix, Bulldog Capital Partners, and Andlauer Healthcare Group, his reputation precedes him in both the corporate and sporting realms.

Michael Andlauer's diverse background and passion for Hockey

Bringing a unique perspective and a wealth of experience to the Ottawa Senators, Michael Andlauer's background is worth exploring in depth.

Andlauer's extensive career, spanning more than three decades, has primarily been in the Canadian transportation industry. In 1991, he founded ATS Andlauer Transportation Services, which later evolved into ATS Healthcare, a prominent player in the logistics and transportation sector.

Additionally, in 1994, he established Associated Logistics Solutions, now known as Accuristix, further cementing his presence in the industry. However, Andlauer's entrepreneurial interests extend beyond transportation.

In 1994, he founded Andlauer Management Group (AMG) with a focus on managing and operating transportation and logistics companies, primarily in the healthcare sector. Serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer, Andlauer's leadership has led AMG to excel in providing efficient and dependable healthcare supply chain solutions.

In 2019, Andlauer Healthcare Group emerged as a subsidiary of AMG, consolidating various specialized healthcare supply chain entities under one umbrella.

Beyond his business pursuits, Michael Andlauer is a passionate hockey enthusiast. His involvement in the sport began in 2003 when he became a co-owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs, an American Hockey League (AHL) team, eventually assuming sole ownership.

In 2009, Andlauer made headlines by acquiring a stake in the Montreal Canadiens, one of the NHL's most iconic franchises. Alongside Geoff Molson, he became a significant shareholder in the Canadiens, Bell Centre, and Gillett Entertainment Group (now known as Evenko).