Michael Buble regrets canceling concert to watch Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 

Canadian singer Michael Buble shared a decision he made in 2011 that left him with a lingering sense of regret. In a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Buble opened up about canceling a concert in Connecticut to watch a crucial Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals between his beloved Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins.

A passionate hockey enthusiast, Michael Buble, who is not only a part owner of the Vancouver Giants but also boasts a state-of-the-art rink in the basement of his Burnaby home, has a deep-rooted connection to the sport. His love for the Canucks transcends mere fandom, sometimes even taking precedence over his illustrious musical career.

During the podcast interview, Buble reminisced about his childhood experiences watching the Canucks play at the Pacific Coliseum, sharing the joy of hitting the ice during Canucks practices, and more recently, creating lasting memories by taking his children to games.

However, the conversation took a turn when Michael Buble revealed the regrettable decision he made during the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals. A decisive Game 7 was scheduled to clash with one of his concerts in Connecticut, and without hesitation, Buble canceled the show.

Buble admitted:

“That was a mistake. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done it. There was a lot of people that didn’t get it. Sure, there were some Bruins fans, but a lot of people didn’t care.”

Host Paul Bissonette lightheartedly suggested that it was Buble's fans who were responsible for the infamous riot that followed in Vancouver.

Paul Bissonette joked:

“I heard it’s actually your fans that rioted the city. They were so upset you canceled the concert.”

Buble shared the repercussions of his decision to postpone the concert. Many fans attended the rescheduled show only to leave after the first song, expressing their dissatisfaction with the shift.

Buble explained:

“So, when I moved it, I came back. And that night, it wasn’t great. People just left. Like the first song finished, and people literally had just come to leave. That’s not a joke.”

Michael Buble wouldn't have regretted it if Canucks had won

Reflecting on the situation, Michael Buble expressed regret for the decision, but with a hint of humor, he pondered whether his perspective would be the same if the Canucks had emerged victorious in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Buble said:

"If the Canucks had won, I’d probably have totally thought it was worth it."

Fast forward to the present, the Canucks find themselves near the top of the NHL standings with an impressive 22-9-2 record.