Michael Buble reveals hilarious bet he placed against Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko found himself in an unexpected situation when Michael Buble, a fervent Vancouver Canucks supporter, took their fan-player dynamic to a whole new level through a recent intriguing bet.

The stakes of this wager were anything but ordinary, adding a comedic twist to the dynamics between the Canadian pop star and the NHL goaltender. Buble recounted the amusing episode on a recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, shedding light on the good-natured banter that transpired.

Buble chuckled:

"I just made a bet with Thatcher, and I think I offended him,"

He explained further, outlining the potential consequences for the goaltender.

“I was like, ‘Dude, I get five breakaways. If I score on one … you have to come to my show, get up on stage in front of 15 thousand people, and you have to sing.’ And he’s real dry, you know,"

However, Demko, known for his dry wit, retorted confidently:

"You’re not gonna score."

Undeterred by Demko's confidence, Buble playfully asserted his skill, proclaiming:

“I said, ‘No, I’m gonna come slow, but I’ve got good hands. I will pop one in.’"

Expand Tweet

Elias Pettersson's hilarious advice for Thatcher Demko

The lighthearted banter extended to the dinner table, where Elias Pettersson, another Canucks player, couldn't help but chuckle at Buble's audacious claim. The Swedish forward jokingly noted:

"And Elias Pettersson just started laughing at me. We were at dinner the other night, and he just started laughing at me. Another dry Swedish guy. And he was like, ‘Oh, watch out, Thatcher, he’s extra dangerous because he’s slow."

As Buble continued to share the details of the bet, he revealed Thatcher Demko's surprising response to the stakes.

In an unexpected twist, the goaltender expressed that letting Buble score would actually be a dream come true. He said:

“I was like, ‘No, f— you guys, I’m telling you right now, I’m gonna pop one, and if I do, you’re getting up on stage with me and you’re going to sing, And Thatcher looks at me and goes, ‘Well, I’m gonna let you score, because that would be my dream come true.”

On the ice, the Canucks are forging ahead for the playoffs, as they defeated Nashville Predators 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.