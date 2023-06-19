Michael Bunting contract: How much does the Toronto Maple Leafs winger earn in salary?

Michael Bunting is the 27-year-old hockey left winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs who initiated his career as a minor leaguer. The Arizona Coyotes chose Bunting in the fourth round of the 2014 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft with the 117th overall pick.

Michael Bunting inked a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs on July 28, 2021, for $1.9 million. The contract comprised $950,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $950,000. The Canadian hockey professional earned $1.1 million in base salary with a minors salary of $1.1 million. He is an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) at present.

Bunting has racked up 126 points in 187 games. He also has five playoff points in 13 games till the 2023-24 season. Michael Bunting’s estimated career earnings after signing four contracts are $3 million.

Michael Bunting’s professional hockey career

Michael Bunting joined the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League (AHL) in the 2015-16 campaign, moving from the amateur to the professional level of the Arizona Coyotes. Although he spent a brief time with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL early in the season, he quickly returned, and on December 6, 2015, while playing against the Providence Bruins, he scored his first AHL goal.

After his entry-level contract expired, Bunting was a Restricted Free Agent (RFA). He reaffirmed his dedication to the Coyotes by signing a one-year, two-way contract with the organization on July 14, 2018. The young hockey player accomplished the milestone of 200 AHL appearances while playing for the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season against the Bakersfield Condors on October 13, 2018.

Michael Bunting returned to the Arizona Coyotes' roster on March 31, 2021, following an entire season with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2019-20. For the balance of the 2020-21 season, he stayed with the NHL squad.

Despite the Coyotes losing to the Colorado Avalanche 9-3, Bunting had a memorable return, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his first game of the season.

On April 5, 2021, he defeated the Los Angeles Kings to record his first NHL hat trick, continuing his impressive play. Despite only appearing in 21 games for the Coyotes in 2020-21, Bunting managed to tie Nick Schmaltz for sixth place on the team's scoring list with 10 goals.

Bunting established an enduring legacy after leaving the Coyotes by holding the record for the Tucson Roadrunners in several categories, including games played, goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes as a free agent.

