Michael Del Zotto comes clean on Sean Avery's claim of using his Rangers clout to woo multiple models

In a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, host Paul Bissonnette quoted Sean Avery's intriguing insights on Michael Del Zotto, especially into the nightlife escapades. The conversation, laced with anecdotes and celebrity encounters, painted a vivid picture of Del Zotto's flourishing social life during his Rangers tenure.

Bissonnette started the revelatory discussion by quoting former NHL player Avery's inside information on Del Zotto's romantic entanglements, specifically mentioning Esti Ginzburg, the Israeli model, actress, and television host.

Bissonnette asked:

"I was texting Avery (Sean Avery). I was asking for a little dirt on you as far as the supermodels, was it Esti Ginzburg?"

Expand Tweet

Michael Del Zotto admitted to the lively scene in New York during his heyday. He had newly become part of the Rangers roster, due to which he received much attention. Del Zotto replied:

"There was a few that were kicking around New York at the time. During those days I was hot. Not so much the days I was dash five. Wasn't getting a lot of responses back after those ones though."

The conversation took an intriguing turn as Bissonnette mentioned that Avery had previously urged him to inquire about Amy Sacco, an actress and renowned figure in the New York City nightlife scene.

Bissonnette said:

"He (Avery) goes, oh, Jesus, he's an animal. And then he goes, ask him about Amy Sacco. She's at NY legend and she ran the toughest club in NY, Bungalow Eight. And she loved DZ (Del Zotto)."

Del Zotto acknowledged his association with Sacco, emphasizing her role as the owner of Bungalow Eight, one of the city's premier clubs. The defenseman fondly recalled:

"Yes, yes, she did run one of the best clubs in New York City. We used to go out, I mean, to numerous spots when the time allowed. And it was like my first night out, Usher was beside us. The next one was Little John. And we're partying with Leo and Jonah Hill and you're like, these are like big, big boys."

Del Zotto added:

"Yeah, these are legends. You're looking around and a 19-20 year old kid from Stouffville, Ontario come from a town of 20,000 people. And here I am with Leo partying up in New York City. And that's when I was like, hey, this is pretty dope."

Paul Bissonnette and Michael Del Zotto on Sean Avery

Paul Bissonnette, known for his unfiltered commentary, chimed in about the exclusivity of the NHL star Avery's social circle, quipping:

"This is National Hockey League. Well, you know Avery, he doesn't hang around with civilians. So, of course you have to hang around."

Michael Del Zotto agreed, acknowledging Avery's mentorship during his rookie year in the Rangers.

"No, he(Sean Avery) doesn't. My first year, he was very kind to me. He took me under his wing. I remember one of my first weeks there, he picked me up in his Audi. He was driving around, he took me shopping. He's like, hey, you need this, you need this, you need this. And kind of got me my New York Staples when I first got there, so he was great to me."