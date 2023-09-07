Michael Del Zotto contract: How much was NHL veteran's latest contract extension worth?

NHL veteran Michael Del Zotto signed a one-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers in July 2022. The deal, valued at $750,000, offered him a guaranteed salary matching the same figure.

Despite the contract extension with the Panthers, Del Zotto's 2022-23 season took an unexpected turn when he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Givani Smith on December 19, 2022. Subsequently, he was once again traded, this time to the Anaheim Ducks for Danny O'Regan.

As of his last stint with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2022-23 season, Del Zotto had notched two goals and eight assists in 25 games. His journey through the NHL continues to be a testament to his resilience and dedication to the sport.

Michael Del Zotto calls it a career, retires after 13 seasons

After a distinguished 13-season career in the NHL, Del Zotto, a former first-round pick, officially announced his retirement at 33. Del Zotto, who spent his first five seasons with the New York Rangers, made the announcement on social media, reflecting on his journey in professional hockey.

The Rangers drafted him 20th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft, and he quickly made his debut the following year, appearing in 80 games and earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team with an impressive 37 points.

Del Zotto's final NHL appearance came in the 2021-22 season when he suited up for the Ottawa Senators, his eighth and last team. He did not participate in the subsequent season, marking the conclusion of his illustrious career.