Michael Del Zotto slams Ottawa Senators management yet again : "Don’t give their players the best opportunities to succeed"

Former Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto has once again unleashed a barrage of criticism aimed at the struggling NHL franchise, shedding light on persistent organizational problems despite recent changes in both the general manager and coaching positions. Speaking on Daily Faceoff Live, Del Zotto did not mince words, providing a stark account of his time with the Senators.

Michael Del Zotto's reflections painted a picture of an organization in disarray, from top to bottom, impacting both players and staff. Comparing his experience with the New York Rangers, where he enjoyed "first-class treatment," the defenseman expressed disbelief at the stark contrast in treatment within the Senators' ranks.

"I couldn’t believe that that was an NHL organization when I was there. Just from top to bottom, how the players were treated, how the staff was treated," Del Zotto said.

The former Senator recounted a specific instance that highlighted the apparent lack of attention to detail in Ottawa. After his first game, the team was served boxed quesadillas stored in a warming drawer. Michael Del Zotto expressed frustration at the inadequate post-game spread, especially considering the team's $80 million budget and the limited dining options available in Ottawa on weekdays.

"They don’t give their players the best opportunities to succeed every night," Del Zotto emphasized.

Michael Del Zotto's recent comments reflect previous comments made on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast in December

Despite possessing promising talent, the Senators find themselves at the bottom of their division. Del Zotto pondered the team's consistent struggles, questioning why they haven't been able to take the next step despite having exciting forwards and a decent defensive core.

"Something had to happen there, obviously the first being the GM to go, now the coach. They’re going to have to start over again. But they have a lot of great pieces, so I’m not sure exactly why they can’t take the next step," he remarked.

Del Zotto's comments extended beyond the current season as he delved into the impact of a culture that tolerates losing. He expressed concern about young players growing into veterans without experiencing winning seasons, stressing the importance of accountability.

This recent criticism follows Del Zotto's earlier negative remarks on the Spittin Chiclets podcast, where he claimed to be made a scapegoat by the team, leading to his demotion to the minors. It will be interesting to see if Del Zotto continues to be outspoken with his criticism regarding his former Ottawa Senators and if more former members of the team continue to voice their displeasure.