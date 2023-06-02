Michael Pezzetta contract: How much does the Montreal Canadiens star earn in salary

Michael Pezzetta of Montreal Canadiens signed a contract extension and fans were buzzing with excitement as the team's general manager, Kent Hughes, recently announced.

The two-year, one-way contract will keep Pezzetta with the Canadiens through the 2024 season.

One particular aspect of the contract that caught fans' attention was the financial details. Pezzetta's salary for the upcoming season is set at an impressive $775,000, with a cap hit of $812,500.

At just 25 years old, Pezzetta has already made a name for himself as a left-wing player with great potential. He was drafted 160th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the sixth round of the 2016 entry draft. Since then, Pezzetta has signed four contracts throughout his career, with a total value of $5,355,000.

The contract extension with Michael Pezzetta is a significant step forward for both the player and the Canadiens organization. By signing a two-year deal, Pezzetta will have the opportunity to continue his development within the team, working alongside experienced players and benefiting from their mentorship.

This kind of stability and continuity can be crucial for a young player's growth and progression in the NHL.

Looking ahead, Michael Pezzetta's contract extension will see him become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season. This means that he will have the opportunity to explore other options and negotiate new contracts with any team in the league.

A look at Michael Pezzetta's NHL career

Recognizing Pezzetta's potential, the Montreal Canadiens signed him to an entry-level contract on March 7, 2018. This signing marked a significant milestone for Pezzetta, as he took his first steps toward playing in the NHL.

During the 2018 season, Pezzetta made his professional debut with the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. This experience allowed him to further develop his skills and adapt to the demands of the higher level of competition.

Michael Pezzetta's dedication and perseverance paid off during the 2021 season when he received a call-up from the Montreal Canadiens in November 2021. The very next night, he made his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings.

Stepping onto the ice wearing the iconic Canadiens jersey was a dream come true for Pezzetta, and he seized the opportunity to showcase his abilities on the biggest stage.

