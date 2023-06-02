The Montreal Canadiens have secured forward Michael Pezzetta for another two years, extending his contract through the 2024-2025 season. The news of Pezzetta's contract extension quickly amassed traction on Twitter, as fans shared their reactions and opinions on the deal.
Many fans voiced their appreciation for Michael Pezzetta's contributions, acknowledging that while he may be considered a fourth-line player, he consistently gives his all on the ice.
Overall, the reactions from Twitter fans regarding Michael Pezzetta's contract extension with the Canadiens were largely positive. They acknowledged his role as a lower-lineup player but valued his hard work, energy, and commitment to the game.
Fans appreciated Pezzetta's ability to contribute in various ways, both on and off the ice. The contract extension was seen as a reasonable move given Pezzetta's contributions and the perceived value he brings to the team.
As the Canadiens continue their rebuilding process, fans expressed optimism and embraced Michael Pezzetta's role in the ongoing development of the team.
Exploring Michael Pezzetta's contract details
Montreal Canadiens left winger Michael Pezzetta's contract for the 2023-24 season has solidified his place on the team's roster.
The 25-year-old player will receive a salary of $775,000 for the season, with a cap hit of $812,500.
Pezzetta's journey to the NHL began when he was selected by the Canadiens in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL entry draft, specifically as the 160th overall pick. Since then, he has shown dedication and perseverance to make a name for himself in professional hockey. Over the course of his career, Pezzetta has signed a total of four contracts, amounting to an impressive cumulative value of $5.355 million.
On March 7, 2018, Pezzetta signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens, marking an important step in his professional career. He made his professional debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2018-19 season.
In the 2021-22 season, Pezzetta received a call-up from the Montreal Canadiens on November 1, 2021, and made his NHL debut the following night against the Detroit Red Wings.
As a rookie, Pezzetta showcased his abilities, contributing 5 goals and 6 assists for a total of 11 points in 51 games. Notably, he led the team in penalty minutes, demonstrating his physical presence on the ice with 81 minutes spent in the sin bin.
As Pezzetta continues to develop as a player, the Canadiens have recognized his potential and have shown their commitment by extending his contract.