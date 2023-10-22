"Might as well get into a fight": Oilers' Evander Kane seemingly annoyed by low ice time after their horrendous start

In a recent game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets, Evander Kane found himself relegated to the third line, a decision that didn't sit well with the talented forward. Kane, who had joined the Oilers with high expectations, saw his ice time plummet to just 14 minutes and 4 seconds, marking his lowest playing time since joining the team. His frustration with this change was evident as he openly shared his discontent following the Oilers' overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Kane's dissatisfaction was further highlighted when, just before the game concluded with a defeat for the Oilers, he engaged in a spirited fight with Brenden Dillon. Kane's comment during an interview shed light on his displeasure with the situation:

"I didn’t play much in the first period, so I might as well get into a fight and take seven or eight minutes in the box."

The comment unequivocally expressed his dissatisfaction with being placed on the third line, introducing an interesting development in the Oilers' early-season narrative, especially in light of the team's continued challenges.

However, it's crucial to take into account that Kane's relegation to the third line wasn't arbitrary. His performance in the initial four games of the season had been underwhelming, marked by a noticeable lack of goals and an overall subdued style of play. The choice to shift him to the third line seemed like a direct response to this subpar form.

Evander Kane's role adjustment

In an earlier game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Evander Kane was involved in a concerning incident where he collided with Oilers captain Connor McDavid, albeit without causing serious injury to McDavid. While this incident wasn't entirely Kane's fault, it raised eyebrows and seemed indicative of his struggles on the ice.

The choice to move Kane to a lower line appeared to have a more significant purpose than just reducing his ice time. It seemed to be a deliberate strategy designed to convey a message to the talented player. Kane found himself on a line with Connor Brown and Ryan McLeod, which presented opportunities for him to make a positive impact.

McLeod had demonstrated potential with his strong performance, and while Brown hadn't been scoring, his underlying statistics were respectable. This tactic employed by the coaching staff seemed geared toward controlling Evander Kane's matchups against top-tier opponents, with the hope that it would be advantageous in games against weaker teams.