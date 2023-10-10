"Might be the worst thing I've ever heard" - Jack Eichel's MNF cameo stating love for Tom Brady leaves fans unimpressed

On Monday night, the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel assembled at Allegiant Stadium to light the Al Davis Memorial torch ahead of an exciting "Monday Night Football" game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers.

At halftime, he was interviewed by ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck, where he was asked about the Golden Knights' Stanley victory and about the ring ceremony he had the previous night.

Jack Eichel is a huge Patriots fan. In the later part of his interview on "Monday Night Football", he stated his love for Tom Brady and said that the influence and memories he gave fans to cheer on were the best.

However, fans seemed to not be impressed by his appearance and his views on Tom Brady and the Patriots on the show and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions, with one tweeting:

"This jack eichel interview might be the worst thing I've ever heard."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

"It was really cool" - Jack Eichel on his visit to Allegiant Stadium

The Vegas Golden Knights continued their 2023 Stanley Cup victory celebrations at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. The previous night, they were honored with championship rings in a special ceremony held at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

The Knights were present at the stadium to light the Al Davis Memorial torch. Notably, the torch is considered to be the world's largest freestanding 3D-printed structure.

It has become an integral part of the Raiders' history ever since it came into existence after the death of the club's former owner in 2011 and has since been lit up before every game as a tribute to the former owner, Allen Davis.

During the halftime, Jack Eichel discussed the ceremony, calling it a "cool and great experience to be part of (via NHL.com):

"It was really cool," said Vegas center Jack Eichel, who was also interviewed on ESPN at halftime of the football game. "Obviously to be here, that's a pretty unique experience being able to be up on that stage and lighting the torch. I thought it was awesome."

The Vegas Golden Knights open their 2023-24 season against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 11. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

