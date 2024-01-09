"Mika Zibanejad is non-existent unless he's on the PP": Rangers fans criticize $68,000,000 forward's contribution after 6-3 loss to Vancouver Canucks

Following a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, New York Rangers fans are expressing their frustration with star forward Mika Zibanejad. The 30-year-old, who recently inked an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract, failed to make a significant impact on the ice, leaving fans questioning the worth of his hefty deal.

Mika Zibanejad's lackluster performance(one point with one assist) was starkly contrasted by the stellar showing from Canucks' Elias Pettersson, who notched an impressive four points with two goals and two assists. The Rangers' struggles were further highlighted by Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, and Alexis Lafreniere, each contributing two points in the defeat.

With just 14 goals and 25 assists in 39 games, Mika Zibanejad's 39 points are falling short of the expectations that come with his substantial contract. Rangers supporters are particularly irked by his subpar showing when the team needed him the most.

"..Say what you want, but Mika is nonexistent unless he's on the PP"

While Pettersson shone with four points, Rangers' All-Star defenseman Quinn Hughes also stood out, registering an assist and an impressive plus-4 rating. His defensive partner, Filip Hronek, mirrored the plus-4 rating and added two crucial assists. Nils Hoglander scored twice, and Brock Boeser contributed with a goal and two assists for the Canucks.

The frustration is palpable among fans, who are now questioning the long-term impact of Mika Zibanejad's contract on the team's performance. Whether this is a temporary slump or a cause for long-term concern remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – fans are demanding more from their high-paid forward.

Canucks Dominate Rangers: Mika Zibanejad's Struggles Highlighted in Disheartening Loss

The game between Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers unfolded with intense back-and-forth action. Vincent Trocheck gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal, only to be swiftly countered by J.T. Miller's one-timer, leveling the score at 1-1. Nils Hoglander's precise one-timer then edged the Canucks ahead 2-1.

As the first period neared its end, Brock Boeser capitalized on a well-executed rush, extending Vancouver's lead to 3-1. Artemi Panarin responded for the Rangers in the second period with a goal from the right circle, closing the gap to 3-2. However, Elias Pettersson showcased his prowess, scoring twice for the Canucks in the second frame, securing a 5-2 lead.

Hoglander's stylish backhand goal further extended Vancouver's lead to 5-2. Trocheck's left-circle goal in the third period narrowed the gap, but Pettersson sealed the Canucks' 6-3 victory with an empty-netter at 18:27.