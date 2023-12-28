Mika Zibanejad played in his 800th career NHL game tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Swedish forward currently has 35 points from 33 games this season.

Mika Zibanejad had two special guests at the MSG tonight watching him play his 800th game: his wife Irma and their daughter Ella. Irma, a former soccer pro in the Swedish women's league, posted a sweet message for her husband, which read:

"In your corner forever, through ups and downs. Through streaky periods and not so streaky periods. Through long walks talking about hockey, and long walks not talking about hockey. What if little Mika new this. Hahaha. Take a moment for once and be proud of yourself!! 800 games is a loooooooot 🥺 we love you!!!!!"

Irma Helin Zibanejad's Instagram story

Irma Zibanejad was a soccer player from a young age. She played for Piteå IF football club in the Swedish women’s league, the Damallsvenskan. She later played as a midfielder for Djurgårdens IF Fotboll.

Irma represented Sweden in the 2016 National Women's Team Cup, which saw them defeat Iran 7-0. Following the 2019–20 season with Djurgårdens IF Fotboll, Irma announced her retirement from the sport. She soon began her new venture as a soccer pundit on Swedish Discovery Sport.

Irma and Mika Zibanejad tied the knot on Aug. 28, 2021, in a private ceremony in Lidingo, Sweden. On February 27, 2023, Irma shared an ultrasound photo on her Instagram, announcing that the couple was awaiting their first baby girl.

Mika Zibanejad and Irma announced the birth of their daughter, Ella, on September 1, 2023.

Irma has posted adorable clips of Mika spending quality time with his daughter. The young one has already attended multiple Rangers practices and games and will be a constant presence to watch her father flourish on the ice.

Mika Zibanejad's performance in 800th NHL game

The Swedish forward had two points from two assists in his 800th career game in the 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, extending his point streak to eight games.

Mika Zibanejad's 281 goals in 800 games are the fifth-most by a Swedish-born player in the NHL. Other Swedish greats to achieve this feat are Mats Sundi, Daniel Alfredsson, Markus Naslund and Henrik Zetterberg. He has accumulated 641 points from 281 goals and 360 assists in his 800 career games so far.

Zibanejad was traded to New York after a deal between the Rangers and Ottawa Senators saw Derrick Brassard and Rangers' 2018 7th round pick head to Ottawa, with Zibanejad and a 2018 2nd round pick making their way to New York.