Mika Zibanejad had a special pass to hit pucks at Henrik Lundqvist on one special condition

Recently, Mika Zibanejad, the talented center and alternate captain for the New York Rangers, revealed a unique and amusing story involving his former teammate, the legendary goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

The story unfolded during Mika Zibanejad's first year with the Rangers in 2016, particularly in the playoffs against Montreal. In a discussion with Lundqvist on the Club 30 Podcast, Zibanejad recounted a memorable incident that took place in the warm-up before a crucial game five.

"Montreal. Game five in overtime in Montreal. My first year here in the playoffs, we had in the warmups. We circle and we shoot and whatever, and I'm coming in for my shot right at the end of the warm up. It's probably one of my hardest shots, but I hit Hank (Henrik Lundqvist) right in the forehead, and it's before game five."

The impact of the puck hitting Lundqvist's forehead just before a critical playoff game left Zibanejad in a moment of panic. The Rangers star said:

"I'm thinking, oh, my God, what have I done? This is my first year. I'm still not really talking to Hank at this point. I'm like, oh, no. Do I go up and say something or I have embarrassed myself. I know, He's so focused on the game, too."

With Lundqvist focused on the impending game, Zibanejad decided to take a subtle approach. He humorously recounted:

"So I'm like, oh, I'll just wave a little bit and then kind of curl back."

The game that followed was nothing short of spectacular. Mika Zibanejad went on to score the overtime winner, securing a pivotal victory for the Rangers. Post-game, Zibanejad approached Lundqvist with an apology.

"That's the game. I score the overtime winner that's after the game," Zibanejad added. "I'm like I'm so sorry. He goes, you can do it anytime, as long as we win and you score. I'm like, all right. I like that plan, but I wasn't doing it again, I'm telling you."

A quick look at Mika Zibanejad and Henrik Lundqvist's contribution to the Rangers

Mika Zibanejad, a sixth overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has become a pivotal figure for the New York Rangers, showcasing his skill and leadership on the ice. He has recorded 209 goals, 262 assists for the franchise in 507 games.

On the other hand, Henrik Lundqvist, a revered goaltender, spent his entire illustrious 15-season career with the Rangers, leaving a mark on the franchise. He posted a record of 459-310-96 in 887 games, with a goals against average of 2.43.

The story of Zibanejad's forehead-hitting shot and Lundqvist's lighthearted response adds a touch of humor to the legacy of these two Swedish hockey stars.