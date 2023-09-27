Mikael Backlund contract: How much is Calgary Flames center's extension worth?

The Calgary Flames have announced a two-year contract extension for veteran center Mikael Backlund. The extension comes with an average annual value (AAV) that falls in the neighborhood of $4.5 million, as reported by NHL insider Chris Johnston. This agreement shows Backlund's importance to the Flames' roster and their plans for the future.

NHL insider Chris Johnston, tweeted:

"Once finalized, expect Mikael Backlund's two-year extension with the #Flames to carry an AAV in the neighbourhood of $4.5M."

Backlund, who had one year remaining on his existing six-year, $32.1-million contract with a $5.35 million cap hit, is set to continue wearing the Flames' colors for at least two more seasons. This extension reflects the organization's belief in his contributions on and off the ice.

The 33-year-old center had an impressive 2022-23 season, notching 19 goals and 37 assists, accumulating a total of 56 points in 82 games. Despite Backlund's noteworthy performance, the Flames faced a challenging campaign that ultimately saw them miss out on the post-season.

However, the extension signals the Flames' commitment to building a competitive team and ensuring Backlund plays a pivotal role in their future endeavors.

Calgary Flames' General Manager, Brad Treliving, clearly values Backlund's presence on the team. The Swedish native, drafted by the Flames in the first round (24th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, has been a consistent and dependable player throughout his career. His 185 goals, 307 assists, and 492 points in 908 career games with the Flames highlight his enduring impact on the franchise.

Notably, Backlund's contributions extend beyond his on-ice performance. He was named an alternate captain prior to the 2018-19 season.

With this new contract extension, Mikael Backlund's journey with the Calgary Flames continues, and the organization and its fans can look forward to his continued excellence both as a player and as a leader.

Mikael Backlund's philanthropic endeavors

Mikael Backlund, the Calgary Flames center, is not only a force on the ice but also a charitable advocate. He actively engages in philanthropic endeavors in both Calgary and Sweden.

In Calgary, he supports causes like the Special Olympics, Kid's Cancer Care Foundation, and the ALS Society of Alberta, contributing generously based on his NHL point achievements.

In Sweden, he raised $27,000 for charity by participating in the Ride for Hope bicycle race. Backlund's dedication to charitable work was recognized when he received the Ralph T. Scurfield Humanitarian Award in 2014. He is also a family man, married to Frida Engström, with a daughter and a son.