Mike Babcock gets candid about his tumultuous tenure as Maple Leafs HC

In a recent conversation on The Fan Morning Show with hosts Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert, former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock opened up about his time with the team, reflecting on the highs and lows of his tumultuous tenure.

Babcock's coaching stint in Toronto was not without controversy and allegations of player mistreatment, leading to a tarnished reputation in the hockey community.

During the interview, Babcock expressed his fondness for the opportunity he had with the Maple Leafs, praising the franchise's plan and the acquisition of top talents like Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner.

Babcock said:

"Well, I love it. I mean, I love my opportunity there... We went there with a plan, obviously, we're able to acquire Auston Matthews, we already had real good players and Riley and Nylander and Marner."

He also acknowledged the significant improvement in the team's roster since his departure, particularly in the form of their best players, who are now among the best in the Eastern Conference.

Babcock said:

"When I look at their team now... when I coached there, when we play Boston or Washington, their best guys, were men, and were better than our best guys. If you look at Toronto now, their best guys are the best in the east. They're just that good. And so they built a real nice franchise."

The former Maple Leafs coach had nothing but admiration for the Toronto fans and their passion for hockey. Babcock also appreciated the vibrant atmosphere of Toronto, from its numerous activities to the excellent dining options that the city has to offer.

Babcock signed an eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs, anticipating a lengthy tenure as head coach. However, his time in Toronto ended after four and a half years.

Babcock said:

"If you think about things in Toronto that are spectacular. Fans are absolutely spectacular. The love of hockey is spectacular. All the other activities in Toronto, the restaurants... I mean, I just thought that part was spectacular. To say the least... When I went there and signed an eight-year deal, I thought I'd probably get five years in. I got four and a half years in."

Despite the challenges and criticism he faced during his tenure, Babcock maintained that he enjoyed his time with the team. Nevertheless, he admitted that the way his departure was discussed and portrayed in the media was not to his liking.

The controversy surrounding Babcock's coaching style and treatment of players is well-documented.

In his candid remarks, Babcock acknowledged that, like any profession, mistakes could be made in coaching. He seemed to acknowledge that the demands of his profession sometimes led to regrettable actions:

"Do I think I did anything wrong? Absolutely. In our business, what are you going to do?"

Mike Babcock wishes the Maple Leafs success

Reflecting on the team he coached, Babcock wished the Maple Leafs success, expressing genuine appreciation for the players who worked hard for him:

"When you leave, you're gone and someone else comes in and replaces you and you wish them luck. Do I wish they had the cup a couple times? Or it made it easier for me they didn't in saying all that. Those guys are good guys. They played hard for me. I enjoyed them. And so you wish them success.”

Mike Babcock maintained a positive outlook on the Maple Leafs' prospects, even though the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup was not achieved during his tenure.