Speculation about Mike Babcock potentially returning as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets has generated a wide range of reactions among NHL fans.

Recent rumors circulating about the Memorial Cup have sparked renewed conversations about the possibility of Mike Babcock making a comeback. TSN insider Darren Dreger suggested that the delay in announcing Babcock as the new coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets could be attributed to his current contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As Dreger shared the news on Twitter, fans quickly took to social media to voice their opinions.

Darren Dreger @DarrenDreger Aaron Portzline @Aportzline #CBJ taking longer than they wanted or anticipated to hire a coach, but the delay this week is not due simply to their own deliberations. Something or someone is holding up the process. Will be fascinating to see this unfold, hopefully soon. Speculation around the Memorial Cup is Mike Babcock will return to the NHL as @BlueJacketsNHL new coach and the delay in announcing coincides with his existing contract with the Maple Leafs expiring the end of this month.

One fan expressed cautiousness, saying,

"I am not sure I like this. I know he is successful, but this is Torts 2.0. Past achievements do not promise future success. #CBJ."

This comment reflected concerns about the similarity in coaching styles between Babcock and the previous coach, John Tortorella.

Another fan took a humorous approach, pointing out the irony of Johnny Gaudreau leaving the Calgary Flames to avoid playing under Darryl Sutter.

The fan jokingly remarked,

"Gaudreau really left to avoid Sutter just to have Babcock as his coach LMAO."

Al Goodman @kiproffy @DarrenDreger @BlueJacketsNHL Gaudreau really left to avoid Sutter just to have Babcock as his coach LMAO

Meanwhile, another fan expressed disappointment, stating,

"I had high hopes for the team this coming season. Key word 'had'."

These reactions demonstrate the mixed emotions and uncertainty surrounding the potential hiring of Mike Babcock as the new coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Whats more on Mike Babcock's return as Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach

According to confirmation from Sportsnet, the Columbus Blue Jackets are set to announce Mike Babcock as their new head coach. It will happen once his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs expires at the end of this month. Since being fired by the Maple Leafs in November 2019, Babcock has been out of coaching in the NHL. His eight-year contract with the Maple Leafs will come to an end soon.

After his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Babcock briefly joined the University of Saskatchewan in February 2021 as the coach of the men's hockey team, but he announced his retirement on August 26, 2022. Throughout his career, Babcock has coached 1,301 games in the NHL, accumulating 700 wins over 17 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Maple Leafs.

Babcock's coaching achievements include winning the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and guiding them to the final the following year. He also reached the Stanley Cup final in his first season as the coach of the Ducks in 2003.

