Mike Babcock to resign as Columbus Blue Jackets HC : Reports

Mike Babcock's privacy invasion controversy has seemingly come to an end with the Columbus Blue Jackets HC resigning from his post, per Elliotte Friedman.

The news breaks days after executives from NHL and NHLPA made their way to Columbus to talk to team staff and players regarding the incident.

Paul Bissonnette on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast was the first to report on the incident where Mike Babcock asked Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner to show his family photos in order to get to know him better.

This was an unorthodox method of team bonding but Babcock and Jenner soon came out with statements. Babcock said that the statements made on Spittin Chiclets were taken out of context.

Captain Boone Jenner also supported Babcock's statements and said he was comfortable participating in the HC's exercise.

Many former players had shared their thoughts on the current situation. Some in support of Babcock, some against. His "old-school" method of coaching is not considered sustainable in today's NHL by many.

Although Babcock had owned up to his mistakes in the past and pledged to be better. His newest NHL head coach stint ends with Mike Babcock reportedly resigning from his position.