Mike Babcock reveals his ideal two-player combo on Columbus Blue Jackets' line next season

Mike Babcock, the experienced coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, sees potential in his team that goes beyond their previous struggles. As he prepares for the upcoming NHL season, Babcock is eager to bring about a transformation in the Blue Jackets' performance.

Mike Babcock said during an interview with NHL.com at his Detroit home:

"They have, in my opinion, lots of kids, and they have lots of things that I think you can fix quickly."

One of the key elements of this transformation is his vision for the team's forward lines. Babcock is looking beyond the challenges of the past season and believes that with the right approach, the Columbus Blue Jackets can elevate their game.

One intriguing possibility that Babcock is considering is pairing Patrik Laine and Adam Fantilli on the same line.

Mike Babcock said:

"It would be really good for me -- really good for me -- if Laine and Fantilli could play together. That would be really good for me. Two, big talented guys, high picks that can push each other. Right-, left-hand shots."

However, Babcock acknowledges that developing young talent like Fantilli won't be without its challenges.

Mike Babcock added:

"I don't know if that's going to work. I have no idea. But the idea is that. And because we have so many guys who have played in the middle … Great. I love it. I want two on every line, so it works out perfect. It's an easy, easy thing."

Mike Babcock's coaching history, including a Stanley Cup win with the Detroit Red Wings, experience with Team Canada in international competitions, and success in developing young talent, positions him as a coach with a clear vision for the Columbus Blue Jackets' future. Babcock aims to lead the team to a brighter and more competitive season.

Mike Babcock sees the positive in the Columbus Blue Jackets

Despite the Columbus Blue Jackets finishing 31st in the NHL last season and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive year, Babcock is focused on the positives. He sees a roster filled with young, promising talent, including defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko.

Babcock acknowledges the presence of difference-makers like defenseman Zach Werenski and forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. In Boone Jenner, the team has a dedicated leader as their captain.

Babcock's approach to turning the team around involved a fresh start. When he took the coaching job on July 1, he decided against studying the team's performance from the previous season. Instead, he wanted to approach training camp with fresh eyes and a clean slate.