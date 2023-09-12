Mike Babcock vs Paul Bissonnette controversy explained: TNT analyst accuses Blue Jackets HC of invading players privacy

Mike Babcock is one of the most controversial figures in the NHL. He is alleged to be too harsh on players, especially young ones. There have been reported incidents with players like Mitch Marner and Johan Franzen, where Babcock's interactions have been discomforting.

On Tuesday's episode of Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Paul Bissonnette talked about Mike Babcock invading players' privacy and demanding to see pictures on their phone. The TNT analyst flamed the coach's methods and asked Babcock to focus on more important parts of hockey that will impace Blue Jackets' upcoming season.

Also Read: "Why do you wanna see throbbing d*ck pics?": Paul Bissonnette blasts Mike Babcock over allegations hurled on Blue Jackets HC

Expand Tweet

Laters, the Columbus Blue Jackets released Mike Babcock and Boone Jenner's statements regarding the accusations made on the podcast.

Expand Tweet

Babcock agreed that he asked players to share pictures on their phone, but clarified he did it to familiarize himself with everyone on the team:

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better. There was absolutely nothing more to it than that."

Babcock had a stern reply for Paul Bissonnette's statements, claiming the Barstool podcast misinterprated his interactions:

"The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive."

The player asked to shared pictures in Biz's claim was captain Boone Jenner. Jenner's statements supported Mike Babcock. He confirmed showing personal pictures on Babcock's request but stressed that it was not forced.

Describing the head coach's first interation with the team, the captain said:

"I thought it was a great first meeting and good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing.”

Also Read: "Extremely offensive": Columbus Blue Jackets HC Mike Babcock addresses privacy invasion allegations

Paul Bissonnette was not done with Mike Babcock

After the joint statement, Biz struck back. In a heated tweet, the Spittin' Chiclets member asked Babcock to "knock off the b******t." Biz claimed multiple players had confirmed the coach's methods of having players display personal pictures on the office TV.

Biz's tweet ended with a few choice words:

"Smarten the f*ck up Babs. Shove your statement up his a**."

Expand Tweet

Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host and former NHLer Ryan Whitney also shared his two cents on the situation.

Expand Tweet

NHL Deputy Commish spoke about allegations on Babcock

Per Nick Cotsonika, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly spoke about the allegation on Babcock and said:

"We followed up with the club, and I know the Players’ Association has followed up directly with the players."

Daly talked down Paul Bissonnette's claims:

"What was being reported by Paul Bissonette -- or at least his characterizations of what transpired -- isn’t consistent with what the players are reporting to the Players’ Association, including that none of them felt that the interactions were at all inappropriate or impromper."

Daly confirmed that the situation was a non-issue for the NHL "at this point".

Expand Tweet

The NHLPA is expected to have its own investigation. With Boone Jenner's statement, it looks like Mike Babcock will be in the clear.