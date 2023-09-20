Mike Commodore thinks $53,000,000 Auston Matthews could have signed for less money to help Toronto Maple Leafs

In a recent episode of Bodog's "Clearing the Crease Podcast", hosts Mike Commodore, Andrew Raycroft and James Cybulski delved into the exciting news of Auston Matthews' contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The four-year agreement, worth an impressive $53 million, drew mixed reactions from fans and pundits, given its significant impact on the team's salary cap.

The podcast's host opened the discussion by highlighting Matthews' contract with the Maple Leafs and the anticipation that surrounded this deal.

Mike Commodore, a former NHL player, expressed his support for Matthews and acknowledged the significance of his contract for players across the league.

He said:

"First off, good for Auston Matthews. I think it's also good for players in general in that that top number is going up. So that's good. I get why Toronto did it. I mean, he's an incredible player, a generational talent.

"I get it. I would say my only kind of like reservation is it's just the cap hit and like I said, I get why it's happening. I guess if I was in charge, I would do it too."

Expand Tweet

However, Commodore raised a point of concern regarding the cap hit. He suggested that while he comprehended the necessity of securing Matthews, he believes it would have been beneficial for the team if Matthews had considered a slightly lower salary:

"In my opinion, you got to keep the guy around. Just from the Leafs' perspective, I would say in a way it would be kind of nice if maybe he would have taken now, look, I'm all for guys getting paid. I get it.

"But it would be kind of nice ALA Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh. That's kind of the example I always go back to, is if, 'Hey, you're going to make your money, can you take a little bit less so we can get some better pieces around you so we have a better chance of winning?'"

Auston Matthews' performances justify new contract

Despite this reservation, the consensus was that the deal made sense for both Matthews and the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews, now a 26-year-old center, was drafted No. 1 by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. This recent contract extension marks his third significant deal.

Over seven seasons in the league, Matthews has amassed an impressive 542 points in 481 regular-season games and contributed 44 points in 50 playoff appearances.