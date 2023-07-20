Mike Hammond cause of death: What happened to the former British ice hockey star?

British Ice hockey star Mike Hammond tragically died in a car crash in Canada on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward had a promising career, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and his teammates. According to verified reports, the 33-year-old was part of the fatal incident on Wednesday evening and passed away due to the injuries sustained.

Born in Brighton, Hammond displayed his talent on the ice and was recognized internationally for his skills. His sudden and untimely death has shocked the hockey community, leaving them in deep grief and sorrow.

Hockey Of Tomorrow @HockeyTomorrow pic.twitter.com/TY76hs7t2X British Ice hockey star Mike Hammond tragically died in a car crash in Canada on Wednesday night. His former team Nottingham Panthers confirmed the news Thursday morning. Hammond was an integral part of British Ice Hockey & proudly represented his country. RIP

The Nottingham Panthers, who Hammond once played for released this statement:

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Mike's family and friends at this very difficult time. Our thoughts too are with all his former team-mates and everyone at the club is thinking of Hammy and his family right now. Rest in peace Mike - you will never be forgotten."

The sport's governing body, Elite Ice Hockey League, too released a statement mouring the player's death:

"Great Britain ice hockey are devastated to announce that forward Mike Hammond has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike's family, friends, and teammates at this very difficult time."

Mike Hammond's journey in the ice hockey world was marked by significant achievements. He made his international debut in 2018, proudly representing Great Britain on the global stage.

One of his proudest moments came when he helped the team secure gold at the World Championship Division 1 Group A in Hungary. His dedication and talent were evident to all who watched him play, and he had a promising career ahead of him.

Playing for Nottingham Panthers in his last season, Hammond had a profound impact on his teammates and the entire club. His skills and passion for the game were evident on and off the ice, earning him admiration and respect.

The hockey community mourns Mike Hammond's tragic passing.

The hockey community deeply mourns the loss of a talented athlete who contributed significantly to the sport. As news of Hammond's passing spread, Both his British and Canadian connections made his loss deeply felt in both nations.

Throughout his journey, Mike Hammond's skill and dedication were evident as he played for various teams in leagues like the VIJHL, WHL, BCHL, CIS, ECHL, and EIHL. He left a lasting impression on teammates and opponents, consistently proving himself as a skilled player.

As we remember his career, we celebrate his achievements and dedication to the sport he loved. The hockey world comes together in tribute, sending thoughts and prayers to Hammond's family and loved ones during this difficult time.