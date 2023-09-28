Mike Matheson injury update: Martin St. Louis provides welcome news for Habs fans

Recent developments surrounding Montreal Canadiens' alternate captain Mike Matheson have provided a glimmer of hope for both the player and fans. In a recent tweet, Martin St. Louis, a respected figure in the hockey world, shed light on Matheson's current status.

St. Louis, known for his insightful commentary and expertise, conveyed that Matheson is currently nursing a lower-body injury. What makes this revelation particularly intriguing is St. Louis' assertion that Matheson would have been inclined to play through this injury had it occurred during the regular season.

"Mike Matheson has a lower-body injury he’d have played through if this were regular season. Precaution is a luxury, says St. Louis. Matheson has just been in a bit of discomfort the last couple days. No relation to groin/abdominal issues last season."

St. Louis also provided reassurance by noting that Matheson's current ailment is not related to the groin and abdominal issues he faced during the previous season. This news is a sigh of relief for Habs fans, as it indicates that the player is not dealing with a recurring problem but rather a new, isolated issue.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Matheson's condition, they can take solace in the fact that the team is in good hands.

A look at Mike Matheson's hockey journey

Mike Matheson's hockey journey is a tale of determination and growth. Beginning in his youth, he played in Quebec's Pee-Wee Hockey Tournaments before joining the Lac St. Louis Lions in the Quebec Midget AAA league.

Matheson's pursuit of excellence led him to the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL, where he topped all defensemen in scoring during the 2011-12 season.

Choosing to develop his skills further, Matheson committed to Boston College in the NCAA, earning accolades like a spot on Hockey East's All-Rookie Team and All-First Team honors. Despite NHL offers, he stayed in college to captain the team in 2014–15.

The Florida Panthers eventually signed Matheson to a significant contract extension, but his career faced challenges. He was suspended for a hit on Elias Pettersson, though he claimed no intent to injure. Matheson later joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020, before moving to the Montreal Canadiens in 2022.

In Montreal, he initially performed well but faced an injury setback, missing eight weeks of the 2022–23 season. Nonetheless, Matheson's dedication paid off as he was named an alternate captain for the Canadiens in the 2023–24 season.